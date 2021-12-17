The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has been featuring holiday baking throughout the month of December, and library director Lisa Youngblood continued the trend by talking a little about holiday traditions and featuring one of her own holiday cookie recipes.
“Every family has their own traditions around the holidays,” she said to viewers of Thursday night’s virtual program. “So I just thought that I would teach you one of my favorite cookies that I make as a tradition.”
She also shared the story behind her holiday cookies. Showing viewers her book of recipes and three recipe cards for tea cakes, she explained that her husband’s grandmother made “the best tea cakes,” and she tried for years to replicate it. None of the recipes she tried were exactly right, but her sister-in-law Amy liked Youngblood’s third attempt the best, so they became “Amy’s cookies.” This would be the recipe that Youngblood shared with her audience.
The ingredients were simple and ones that most people already have on hand: one cup (two sticks) of butter, softened; two cups of sugar; four cups of flour; two teaspoons of baking powder; one teaspoon of vanilla; one-eighth teaspoon of salt; and three eggs, slightly beaten.
Joined by family member Shelby Martin, a culinary arts teacher, Youngblood began by creaming the butter and sugar together, then added in the beaten eggs. To this she added her flour, baking powder, vanilla and salt, and mixed everything together thoroughly.
As she worked, Martin explained the science behind the ingredients and the processes involved in the simple recipe. For instance, overmixing one’s dough can make it tough because the gluten in the flour, when mixed with liquid, creates a gluten structure that gives the finished product its texture. And the difference between baking soda and baking powder is that baking soda has a high pH level and creates a gas when mixed with an acid, such as buttermilk or vinegar, allowing for leavening; baking powder is an acid and a base combined.
As for adding salt to one’s dough or batter, Martin said, “That salt brings out all of those extra flavors.” And she suggested toasting one’s flour to impart more flavor, as well.
Youngblood said that there one can prepare the tea cakes by either dropping the dough in spoonsful onto a baking sheet, or by rolling out the dough and using cookie cutters. She demonstrated both, with the first sheet of cookies dropped and baked at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.
As her first tray baked, she and Martin rolled out the remaining dough and discussed more of their family traditions. Daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid joined in and cut the dough using cookie cutters. These were finished just as the first tray of cookies came out of the oven.
Gathering the dough scraps and re-rolling the dough, more cookies were cut out, this time decorated with sugar and sprinkles prior to baking. The other cookies would be iced after baking and cooling.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/205711335089587
