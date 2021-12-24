The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has really gotten into the holiday spirit. Between Frost Fest, storytimes and the Holiday Baking series held on Wednesdays, there has been something to put everyone into the holiday mood.
Last Thursday’s virtual Family Night program was no different, with library director Lisa Youngblood looking at cold weather and friendship.
Snow and an unexpected friendship were the topics of the chosen book for the evening, “Making a Friend” by Tammi Sauer.
In the picture book, beaver has a tough time making friends, so builds himself a snowman. Raccoon comes along to help, and they both realize that they are now friends themselves.
“That was a pretty good day if they could make a snowman and a friend,” Youngblood told her audience at the book’s conclusion.
After a brief set of hand exercises, Youngblood next led her viewers in the song “Winter Snow is Falling Down” (to the tune of “London Bridge”).
She then changed the lyrics to “Winter Snow is Rolling,” and had viewers imagine building an imaginary snowman complete with eyes, nose, hat, and scarf.
This also served to lead into the next segment of the program, which was based on the book “All You Need for a Snowman” by Alice Schertle.
Youngblood said that building a snowman all begins with a single snowflake (then more, and more ...). Youngblood placed various cutouts onto her felt board In order to build a snowman along with her audience, beginning with three large snowballs.
“I feel like something is missing,” she said. “There’s no pizazz here.” And with that, she added a hat, eyes, a nose, a scarf, buttons, shoes, and mittens. “And that really is all you need for a snowman,” she declared.
Youngblood pointed out that making a snowman from different materials is (obviously) not the same.
For instance, using sand is really more like building a sand castle, ice would be very hard to keep together, and mud simply would not resemble a snowman at all. But, she said, with snow, one can make an actual snowman, adding one’s one “pizazz.”
“You could put anything that you wanted on your snowman,” she said. “I might even have my snowman reading a book!”
She continued, “Friends, family, that’s really all you need for a snowman.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/5248792175135948.
