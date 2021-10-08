Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library celebrated it all last week through a series of storytimes that showcased different Hispanic authors.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in an interview of last Thursday’s Family Night program, “I wanted to highlight Hispanic authors and illustrators,” adding that the storytimes, including those on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, led up to the special storytimes on Saturday afternoon by storyteller Consuelo Samarripa.
Youngblood said at the opening of the virtual Family Night program that the library had been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month all week long with books by authors from North America, Central America and South America, and, “Tonight I’m going to read to you some stories written by some of those authors.”
Youngblood took care at the very beginning to explain to young viewers that Hispanic Heritage means different things.
One’s parents might have been born in a country from one of the above-mentioned places, such as Mexico but their children were born here.
One’s family might have immigrated to the United States from the above places. Or, she said, the stories themselves might have originated in Central or South America or Mexico.
She began with “a really fun book,” “Sweet Dreams/Dulces Suenos” by Pat Mora.
The story, about a grandmother tucking her grandchildren into bed for the night, was written in both English and Spanish. Youngblood read both versions of the story, saying, “I’m going to ask that you will give me a little grace if I don’t do everything exactly correctly. I’m going to try the best that I can.”
The second book Youngblood had selected was Iguanas in the Snow/Iguanas en la nieve: And Other Winter Poems/Y otros poemas de invierno” by Francisco X. Alarcon.
Set between the Bay area of California and Mexico, this was a story that was written in a series of poems that described the author’s experiences with winter in both places. Youngblood chose selected poems to read from the book, in both English and Spanish.
The final book was “Floating on Mama’s Song/Flotando En La Cancion de Mama” by Laura Lacamara.
“I thought that this one was particularly fun,” Youngblood said as she read, this time in English only.
The story was about a girl’s mother whose voice was so magical that anyone who heard her sing floated in the air.
After criticism from her mother and complaints from neighbors, she stops singing and grows sad. She returns to singing when the girl gives her a photograph of her and her mother together, which makes her happy.
This book, Youngblood said, was one she had never read before but was now a “new favorite.”
Youngblood said at the program’s closing, “Happy, happy, happy Hispanic Heritage Month to you.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/566292637934422.
