Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood helped viewers of her virtual Family Night program last Thursday evening celebrate Valentine’s Day with a rather unique book and a craft.
Though Family Night fell just a few days shy of Valentine’s Day itself, Youngblood said, “It is never too early to say, ‘I love you,’ ‘I care about you,’ ‘I want to be kind to you.’”
This last sentiment reflected the library’s kindness initiative, which is ongoing throughout the month of February.
“One good way to say ‘I love you’ is by reading a book together,” Youngblood told her audience, and introduced what she referred to as one of her all-time favorite books, “I Love You: A Pop-Up Book” by David A. Carter.
The book, indeed a pop-up, was brief, held messages of love, and another unique characteristic: a seek-and-find element.
Hidden among the pop-ups were hearts that readers would have to locate. Youngblood turned the pages around and around, giving viewers an opportunity to locate these hearts themselves first, then revealing the hidden hearts to them in case they’d missed them. And on the last page — a popup of nothing but hearts, 14 of them.
At the end of the book, Youngblood brought out her white board and wrote “I love you” in large, red letters.
She then wrote the sentiment in symbols (an eye, a heart, and the letter U), moving on to showed two different ways to say “I love you” in American Sign Language, as well as the way, she said, they “sign” it in Korea.
Then Youngblood moved on to the crafting portion of the program, making — of course — Valentine’s hearts.
Using a piece of pink construction paper (Youngblood pointed out that any paper of any shade would work perfectly) and some scissors, she showed viewers how to easily make a heart by folding the paper in half.
She suggested making several in different sizes, then holding a “heart hunt,” where the hearts could be hidden throughout the home for loved ones to hunt and find.
The hearts, she said could be decorated, by writing “I love you,” “Happy Valentine’s Day,” or — as she demonstrated with several different types of paper — with other smaller hearts, making each one a truly special and unique Valentine.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/484647679923143.
