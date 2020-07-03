There is always something happening at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and always something new to discover within its programs.
The Family Night program held on June 25 was no different, offering a virtual tour of the Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen.
Library director Lisa Youngblood led the tour, walking throughout the theater and giving people an insight into the theater’s inner workings, beginning with the exterior.
“This is the community theater for the whole area, so we have a lot of great things to look at,” she said at the beginning of the tour.
Youngblood pointed out that the lobby of the theater, “Where you first come in,” is where workshops are often held for both children and adults. She then moved on to the ticket vender — or “will call,” ushers — and the theater interior, and then the orchestra pit.
Music director Cameron Dinkens said, “The music director is in charge of teaching everybody on stage in the show all of their parts for the songs, rehearsing thing ... and I’m also in charge of making sure the music throughout the show happens at exactly the right time.”
Youngblood then moved on to behind the stage, where she was greeted by stage manager Jasmine Suine.
“I take care of everything that’s backstage, Suine said, “making sure that all the tech things happen, and that all the kids are safe.”
The next part of the tour took viewers through Diagon Alley, the hallway between the stage connecting the offstage areas, the dressing rooms, the storage and prop room, and the sound and lighting room. From there, Youngbood went onstage and described the different stage directions.
The costume closet and concession area were next, followed by a brief interview with executive director Jamie Salter.
“I do a lot of … grant writing, which is all math and adding things up … but I also get to direct the plays here, which is by far my favorite thing to do,” Salter said.
Salter also talked about the upcoming play, “Matilda,” which will be held on the weekend of July 10 and July 18. It was here that the tour concluded.
Youngblood said in an interview, “I think it was a wonderful (experience). We were fortunate that the VLA staff was so open with us. We were also very thankful that they allowed us to come in twice.”
The video can be viewed by going to the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
