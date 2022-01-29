Viewers of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program last Thursday evening were treated to not one but two stories featuring birthday celebrations, read by library director Lisa Youngblood.
Usually filmed in Youngblood’s own home kitchen, this time the program was filmed from the library itself, complete with birthday décor.
Youngblood opened the program with the first book, “Happy Birthday to You!” by Dr. Seuss. The book, Seuss’ first all-color picture book, features his trademark rhyming text and is all about celebrating birthdays — with the Great Birthday Bird from the (fictional) land of Katroo.
“Katroo is a made-up place,” Youngblood explained at the story’s conclusion, “but there are real places that celebrate birthdays all around the world.” This introduced the second book of the evening, “Birthdays Around the World” by Mary D. Lankford.
This was a nonfiction book full of bright illustrations and informational text about how birthdays are celebrated in different countries and cultures throughout the world.
Rather than read the entire book, Youngblood instead focused on select entries, such as Finland (where their celebrations are very similar to ours), Malaysia (where birthday traditions follow the Islamic religion), and Sweden (where children are given hot chocolate in bed on the morning of their birthdays).
The book also discussed superstitions surrounding birthdays, which Youngblood discussed briefly.
She defined a superstition for her audience as “something you think might be true, or something that brings you luck or might possibly bring you bad luck.”
For instance, it is believed in some places that a child born on the first of the month will be blessed with good fortune for life, and birthday candles stem from the belief that a lit candle symbolizes a long life.
Youngblood said that more birthday books are available at the library.
She said in closing, “I want to wish you ‘Happy Birthday,’ whether it’s your birthday or not ... I am so glad to have spent this day with you.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/264923272337950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.