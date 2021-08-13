The Family Night program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library usually holds storytimes, songs, crafts, and more each week for viewers of the virtual program. Last Thursday, however, library director Lisa Youngblood took it in a different direction, filming live from Union Grove Middle School and giving some information about the different services and upcoming events that the library offers.
Youngblood explained at the opening of the short video, “We’re having a sort of back-to-school bash to tell all of the kids at Union Grove Middle School, but also kids at Mountain View Elementary, some of the things that we have available in our town.”
Training the camera around the room, she showed her audience the many other organizations and businesses that were there, including the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. She said that normally she would be holding a more traditional Family Night program, but she wanted to take the opportunity to show a bit “behind the scenes.”
She zoomed in on a poster featuring the word “imagine,” saying, “I want you to use your imagination. I want you to think about books as a way to explore new worlds.”
She also told viewers about upcoming library events, such as the upcoming Cosplay Night to be held on Friday, August 13. “The geeks are going to take over the whole library after hours,” Youngblood said. “We’re just going to get together, do some crafts, and have a lot of fun.”
Of course, Youngblood’s display table also held several books and audiobooks, showing viewers examples of more traditional materials, but she also made sure people knew about the virtual library, which, she reminded, gives patrons access to materials 24 hours per day, seven days per week. All that’s needed to access it is a library card.
The virtual library, as well as the library’s many other services and programs, is an invaluable tool for students. For more information about how to obtain a library card, call the library at 254-953-5491 or go to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library.
