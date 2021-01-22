Who among us hasn’t had a day that we wish we could do over, something that we wish we could go back and do differently? While time-traveling back into yesterday may not be an option, last week’s Family Night program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library addressed just what we can “do-over.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood explained to viewers of the virtual program, “I thought that we would talk today about a very, very unusual and strange day … called a ‘Do-Over Day.’”
She began by reading the book “The Do-Over Day” by Julia Inserro. In it, a young girl, being tucked into bed by her grandmother, wants to do over her rather rough day, caused primarily by her siblings but included situations such as not being allowed to wear her mermaid costume or wearing her galoshes to ballet class.
When her grandmother asks what she would do differently, the girl realizes there were many simple answers: the galoshes would make it difficult to dance, for instance, to which the grandmother replies that those were good ideas. “Grandma’s are smart, aren’t they?” asked Youngblood of her audience.
The ending of the book has the girl drifting off to sleep, and, said Youngblood, “She’s going to dream about all the things she could have done better the day before … and the good news is, tomorrow can be a much better day.”
Youngblood said that she herself could use do-over days on occasion. “The bad news is, you can’t really do a day over, but the good news is, you can always have a better day tomorrow.”
The back of the book gave “cards” with different scenarios and solutions to the presented dilemmas, which, after encouraging young viewers to think of ways they could do things differently, she used to teach the concepts.
Step one, think about the situation, such as a sibling playing with one’s toys.
Step two, think about how it makes one feel, such as frustrated.
Step three, think about your initial reaction or behavior; grabbing the toy from the sibling’s hand is not advised.
Step four, think about how to handle the situation differently. The situation might not change, and feelings are valid, but instead of frustration, perhaps one might feel disappointed. Instead of grabbing the toy, perhaps have the sibling ask for permission.
“That would be a time when you would need to look to parents and other adults ... who are there to help you,” Youngblood explained.
Youngblood ended the program by thanking viewers for allowing her to share one of her real-life examples, adding, “I want you to know that adults have to deal with (do-over moments) every single day (too).”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/162923675275333.
