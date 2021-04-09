Viewers of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Pubic Library’s Family Night program last Thursday were once again invited into library director Lisa Youngblood’s home, this time to join her family in some egg-dyeing, just in time for Easter.
Youngblood said of the program in a later interview, “My intention is to invite people in virtually to our family. … We look at them as our extended family.”
Youngblood began the program by reading what she said was, “One of my absolute, very favorite books,” the nonfiction book “An Egg is Quiet” by Diana Hutts Aston. The book was full of information and facts about eggs (from birds to reptiles), such as sea turtles lay up to 200 eggs that are round in shape, and that ostrich eggs can weigh up to eight pounds; it served as a great introduction to the rest of the program.
“I thought that I would invite you, through the magic of Facebook, to my kitchen for us to dye some eggs,” Youngblood said after reading the story. She was joined by daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid, family member Shelby Martin, and her dogs, which included the newly adopted Matilda May.
The program was both fun and informative, both sharing many of their own family traditions and discussing much of the science involved in the dyeing process.
Martin, who is a culinary arts teacher with Copperas Cove ISD, gave some good tips on boiling eggs to prepare them for dyeing. Salting the water, she said, does make water boil slightly faster, and when adding one’s eggs before the water boils, one can then bring the water to boiling and then remove them from the heat to let them sit for a bit (the eggs will continue to cook as the water cools).
As for what makes eggs easy to dye, Martin said, simply, that they are porous. This information would come into play later in the program, when applying a wax crayon to the surface to draw designs.
Youngblood had an egg dyeing kit that contained five different dye tablets, which she dissolved in some vinegar and water. Martin also pointed out that one could also use food coloring and vinegar.
All three women put their eggs into the different cups holding the various dyes, and let them sit for a few minutes. As they removed their eggs from the dye, they were placed in an egg carton to dry.
Martin and Youngblood Reid got creative, too, by dying eggs in different colors (Martin did one that was half blue and half green, while Youngblood Reid did one that was half yellow and half orange, likening it to a sunrise).
Meanwhile, Youngblood showed viewers how to decorate plastic eggs using washi tape, paint, markers and stickers.
Martin and Youngblood Reid also used a wax crayon to draw designs on eggs before dyeing them. Youngblood said, “The wax makes a very slick surface to which the dye can stick,” with Martin explaining, “It closes the pores.”
Finally, Youngblood Reid dunked an egg in all the different colors, trying to achieve a brown color, something she said is a tradition in their home.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4385581034788753
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.