The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program has been giving some great tips for Halloween this month, from pumpkin decorating to costuming ideas.
Last Thursday, the program focused more on the younger set, helping to take some of the mystery out of holiday.
“We know every year around this time, when children are out, they see people in costume and it can be scary for them. It’s okay for them to be afraid,” library director Lisa Youngblood explained in an interview. “The purpose (of the program) was to show them all the processes (behind costuming and makeup) because it’s so important for them to know there’s a person under there (that they know) and it is make-believe.”
Youngblood began the program by telling the story of “The Little Old Woman Who Was Not Afraid of Anything,” based on the book by Linda Williams, aided by a felt board and cutouts of elements of the story.
The tale was about a woman who is followed by several articles of clothing (and a pumpkin head), and though she isn’t afraid of them, she finds a use for them as a scarecrow for her garden. The story shows children that things aren’t as scary as they might think they are.
Youngblood then showed viewers at home a photo of the three Hocus Pocus witches, explaining that she and her daughters would be dressing as these characters for Halloween (she would be going as Winifred, Bette Midler’s character). And she began her transformation on-camera. She started by pulling her hair back and donning a wig cap. She then talked a little about stage makeup as she put on her own makeup for her costume.
Using the photo for reference, she showed viewers the different types of makeup she was using, and explained what she was doing as she went along — extra blush for her cheeks, eyeliner, darker eye makeup, eyebrow shaping, a heart-shaped mouth with lipstick, Youngblood did all of this while talking to her viewers about the entire process.
“That doesn’t really look like makeup I would normally wear,” she said, putting the finishing touches on her makeup, “but that’s okay, because it’s a costume.”
Youngblood finished her look with a red wig, completing her Winifred look. She would be easily recognizable in her costume for the Halloween Honk-or-Treat on Saturday (and not at all scary).
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/342413216855706.
