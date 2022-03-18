Last week, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library helped to prepare for both the Outdoor Science Expo, held last Saturday, and this week’s Spring Break, by holding a Family Night program last Thursday with a spring-y, outdoor theme.
Library director Lisa Youngblood began the program by reading the book “Planting the Wild Garden” by Kathryn O. Galbraith. The short, non-fiction book discussed how seeds are planted — be it by people, weather (wind and rain), or animals — and also how gardens are grown from those seeds.
“Sometimes,” Youngblood said, “a seed will be planted and we won’t know what it will be. We don’t always know what will grow.”
This simple statement led into the second book of the night, “What Will Grow?” by Jennifer Ward. Also non-fiction, the short picture book was written in a rhyming text, accompanied by detailed illustrations of different seeds and discussed what plants each would grow from them. It also discussed how to grow plants from seeds and gave other facts and information about seeds.
The two story selections were followed by the crafting portion of the program where Youngblood showed young viewers how to create paper wildflowers. As always, the materials were things commonly found around the home or easily obtainable: Straws (she also suggested chopsticks, or even pipe cleaners that could be twisted together to increase sturdiness), colored paper (though any paper would do, even newspaper), scissors, tape, and glue.
Youngblood demonstrated how to make two different types of flowers, the first of which was a tulip. She cut out her flower from some colored construction paper, then made an accordion fold in the flower up from the base.
She cut two small slits into the flower’s body and inserted a straw for a stem, then cut out a couple of paper leaves, taping them to the straw. The entire craft took less than five minutes.
The second flower craft was a little more involved, but ade a more detailed flower that utilized more developmental skills: More scissors skills for hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, for example.
Youngblood first cut out several strips of paper (here she used purple construction paper), then put a small dab of glue on one end of each strip and glued it to the strip’s opposite end, creating loops from the strips. She next cut out a small circle from her leftover yellow paper.
Youngblood then glued her “petals” (the loops of paper) together, and glued the yellow circle on top, creating the center of the flower. She taped another straw to the back for the stem, and the flower was complete.
“You can make them (the flowers) big, you can make them small, you can make them out of whatever you have,” she said. “Anything at all.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/696573288044661.
