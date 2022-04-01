March was Women’s History Month, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library found a way to combine a celebration of it and the library’s “Science-y” theme together for its Family Night program last Thursday.
“Tonight we are specifically going to look at some women who made huge historical contributions to the sciences, and some others who are making contributions to the arts,” said library director Lisa Youngblood at the top of the virtual program.
Youngblood began with the book “Rosie Revere, Engineer” by Andrea Beaty, a rhyming picture book about a budding young engineer. The short fiction selectin addressed the importance of making mistakes and occasionally failing, and the lessons learned from those failures.
“Today is a story day,” Youngblood said at the story’s conclusion, “so we get to read two books.”
Her selection this time was a nonfiction work, “Ada Lovelace, Poet of Science” by Diane Stanley. The book gave an account of Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer.
The daughter of poet Lord Byron, Lovelace became friends with inventor Charles Babbage. When Babbage invented his “analytical machine” (it really was a computer of sorts), Lovelace wrote up information about it for publication.
The details and explanations she wrote became the first computer program.
Youngblood observed, “Sometimes when we have great ideas we’re not exactly sure how they work. Sometimes we start with an idea that cannot be true, and then later we work it into something that can be true, sort of like stories about science fiction or flying in space might help you get an idea for how to get a rocket that would go into space.”
So it was with Babbage’s machine and Lovelace’s program of more than 200 years ago.
Youngblood concluded the program by saying, “We are so glad and so thankful for all the women who have given so much to history and to us.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1002843780638429.
