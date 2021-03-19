Reduce, reuse, recycle. That was the name of the game, or rather one of the themes, at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library last week, and library director Lisa Youngblood had some good ideas for reducing, reusing, and recycling those plastic shopping bags for the viewers of last Thursday’s Family Night program.
“We always want to look at how we can help our earth, how we can help Texas ... and also how we can help your house to have less waste,” Youngblood said at the virtual program’s introduction.
She began by reading the nonfiction book “One Plastic Bag” by Isatou Ceesay and the Recycling Women of the Gambia. In the story, Isatou and the other women in her village find plastic bags, which they use until they break and get tossed. The bags begin to pile up and become not just unsightly, but also dangerous as they begin to kill the goats when they ingest the bags, and produce toxic smoke when they are burned. Some of the women clean the bags and crochet them into purses, which are then sold — and Isatou makes enough to buy her grandmother a replacement goat.
Throughout the story, Youngblood made relevant points for younger viewers, such as the basket Isatou initially used could be discarded as it was recyclable and would mix well with the soil, while the bags could not break down into the dirt.
After the story, Youngblood introduced the craft portion of the program.
“I thought we would take a look at some things that we could do with plastic bags.” This would also entail Youngblood teaching viewers how to braid.
Joined by daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid, she took six plastic bags that had the bottoms cut out, joined them by linking two of them together at a time (creating three large “strips”), and began braiding.
Each set of six bags made about 12 inches of plastic “rope,” which Youngblood pointed out could be made into a jump rope, securing the ends with duct tape.
Using math, as well, she said about five feet would be needed, so about 30 bags in total.
She then cut bags into long individual strips, added a piece of ribbon, and made a long, thin braid, saying this could be used to make jewelry or even hair ties.
For this project, though, she showed viewers how to make a coaster by coiling the braided piece in a tight spiral.
She said this can be secured by taping the back or even using an iron to seal it.
And once again, it doesn’t have to be perfect.
“Sometimes it’s nice to do something that allows you a little room for error,” she said.
As the program concluded, Youngblood said, “If you really want to start doing some recycling with (plastic) bags, there are tons ... of projects and things that you can make out of these … and we hope that you will find some that you can do as a family.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2841386352768829.
