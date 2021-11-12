Children viewing the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Family Night program last Thursday were treated to a book, an activity and a craft, all pertaining to the concept of mindfulness.
“What it actually means,” library director Lisa Youngblood explained to her young audience, “is paying attention to what is going on right here, right now.”
Youngblood introduced the book “Peaceful Like a Panda: 30 Mindful Moments for Playtime, Mealtime, Bedtime — or Anytime!” by Kira Willey. The book gave several relaxation and meditation exercises and activities for children to do, and Youngblood chose a select few to share with viewers at home. “We are going to take a look at ... some really good ways that we can be mindful,” she said.
The first exercise was the “Wake Up Wiggle.” Starting with a big yawn, children were to first wiggle a toe, then a finger, then all of them. They then were to wiggle their arms, legs, and the whole body, first quickly, then slowing down. “We are moving our body, but our brains are only thinking about that for just a little bit,” Youngblood explained.
The “Word of the Day” had children first sitting up straight, breathing in and out, and choosing a word to finish the sentence “Today is going to be. …” (Youngblood chose the word “peaceful.”)
Children were encouraged to use their imagination for “Red Light, Green Light.” Pretending they were driving a car, they were to grab their steering wheel. At “green light,” they were to pretend they were driving really fast, then stop at “red light.” Youngblood added “yellow light,” where they were to then drive at a slower rate.
For “Give Yourself a Hug,” children were to stand up straight and stretch their arms to the side and take in a deep breath. They were to then wrap their arms around themselves as they exhaled, move side to side, and say, “Thank you, body, you worked hard today.”
Finally, for “Good Night, Worries” children had to imagine a box of some kind and decorate it within their minds, then put their worries into their pretend box. “It will hold all your worries so that you can have a good rest,” Youngblood said.
Afterwards, Youngblood had children practice some Jedi Mindfulness Training, which incorporated counting and simple breathing exercised. Inhaling, children were to first count to ten out loud while exhaling. Then they were to inhale again and count to ten slowly and silently while exhaling.
The final part of the program was a mindfulness bottle craft. An empty water bottle was filled about halfway with warm water, and then enough clear glue was added to fill the bottle almost to the top, enough to thicken the water. Youngblood shook the bottle to mix the contents thoroughly, then added glitter and several beads of varying sizes and colors. She then replaced the lid, gluing it down, and shook this well, too, and brought it closer to the camera so viewers could see what she had created.
The bottle could be used in different ways, from simply breathing while watching the contents settle to the bottom, to shaking it and focusing on finding one colored bead. “The idea is that you be mindful of your surroundings and you would be only be looking for the one colorful bead,” Youngblood explained.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/402316551362146.
