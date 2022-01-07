The Dec. 30 edition of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program featured an early New Year’s Eve party with library director Lisa Youngblood, who showed viewers of the virtual program some creative ways to ring in the new year.
For the “last Family Night of 2021,” Youngblood opened the program with a couple of New Year’s-themed songs. “Now We Have a Brand New Year” was sung to the tune of “Do You Know the Muffin Man?” and “Cheer, Cheer, Cheer the Year” was sung to the tune of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” She followed this by having viewers practice their New Year’s cheers and blowing on party horns.
Youngblood then introduced a “party popper,” which released confetti and streamers into the air and which introduced the first of two crafts that were featured for the evening.
Youngblood first showed viewers how to create a version of the party popper that used a balloon, a funnel, and glitter. Youngblood used the funnel to pour her glitter into her balloon, which she inflated and tied off at the top.
She then stuck the balloon with a pin, releasing a cloud of multicolored glitter into the air.
She next offered a party popper alternative: a homemade “cracker.” Similar to a traditional Christmas cracker (so named for the sound it makes when pulled open, and which typically contains a trinket and a paper hat), this craft required a toilet paper cardboard tube, tape, and some gift wrap.
Youngblood began by covering one end of the tube with tape and then turned it upside down.
She then filled the container with glitter and some of the party popper’s confetti.
She covered the open end with more tape (a piece of paper could be used, as well), then wrapped the entire tube in the gift wrapping paper and tied the ends off (she used twist ties, but suggested using ribbon).
Pulling on the ends of the cracker released the glitter and confetti.
“Thank you so much for joining me for my little mini-New Year’s Eve party,” she said at the program’s conclusion. “I am so glad to have known you in 2021, (and) I look forward to more fun times at the library and in my kitchen in 2022.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3128395504061140
