Area viewers of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program last Thursday were treated to a little trip back to medieval times with “Lady Lisa,” also known as library director Lisa Youngblood, who came in full costume to present the program that fit nicely with the week’s mystical creatures theme.
“The reason that we’re doing medieval times tonight is because we think of castles and kings and queens and princesses and knights,” she explained, “However, when we think about medieval times, we might also think about dragons.”
In addition to the novelty in Youngblood’s costume, the program also held a more novel approach to storytime — an oral storytelling, accompanied by puppets. “We are going to tell the story of the knight and the dragon,” she said, introducing those puppet players and saying that she was the “princess, librarian, and storyteller” for the night. (Her daughter, Sheridan Youngblood Reid, always a help, was manning the puppets.)
In her story, the knight of the town was preparing to fight dragons for the annual festival. One of those dragons was a book lover, not a fighter. Neither wanted to fight, so when the time came, they deliberately missed each other, time and time again, until the princess storyteller (Youngblood) intervened. She said the dragon has read many cookbooks on barbequing (and had a unique ability to start fires), and the knight was great at getting peopletogether and excited. Therefore a new tradition was formed where the town would hold a yearly barbeque from that time forward.
Throughout the story, Youngblood included lots of opportunities for young viewers at home to participate in the story, encouraging their help in cheering for the knight and the dragon, and prompting them to roar along with the dragon.
At the end of the program, Youngblood told her audience, “Thank you for having a little fun with me.”
The program proved to be a popular one, with more than 100 views. Watch it on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/4172277789493770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.