With spring closing out and summer closing in, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s theme last week was insects. However, knowing that children sometimes confuse spiders for insects, library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity to explain the difference for young viewers of last Thursday’s Family Night program.
Youngblood said at the top of the program, “I thought it would only be fair to talk about spiders … they are definitely, absolutely, for sure not insects at all.”
Dressed in a spider shirt for the occasion, Youngblood also came armed with her spider puppet (which she said loves to read, leading into the storytime portion of the evening).
Youngblood read the nonfiction book “Spiders” by Seymour Simon. Full of colorful photographs of different spiders, the book gave interesting facts about them (such as there are around 35,000 different types of spiders that have been cataloged and named) and gave a comparison to insects (for instance, spiders have two distinct body parts and eight legs, insects have three body parts and six legs).
After reading the book, Youngblood introduced the crafting portion of the program — making a “cutie” spider puppet. This required only string, a plastic spider ring (this, she said, can also be made with construction paper), a penny, and a cardboard paper towel tube.
She tied the string around the spider, then taped a penny to it. “The reason I’m putting a penny on it is because it is helpful if you have a little more weigh,” she explained.
She then threaded the string through the top end of the cardboard tube, leaving the end with the spider coming out of the top, saying, “I’m going to pretend like this is a water spout.” She showed the spider “climbing” the water spout by manipulating the bottom end of the string while explain the concept of pulleys, then sang “The Itsy Bitsy Spider” while performing the accompanying motions with the homemade puppet.
Youngblood repeated the song twice more, first using her large plush spider puppet (and changing the words to “The Big Hairy Spider”) and then with a single plastic spider ring. She changed her tone in both cases, as well, making her voice deeper for the plush and higher for the tiny spider.
At the end of the program, Youngblood acknowledged that many of her viewers may be afraid of spiders, and that was okay, but everyone should ask themselves, “What good decisions can I make in regards to spiders, like ‘Don’t touch them,’ and ‘Tell adults.’”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/220631132839456.
