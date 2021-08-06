Even as the end of summer approaches, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has continued its summer water theme in its programs. Last Thursday, library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity in last Thursday’s virtual Family Night program to discuss the importance of keeping our water sources clean.
“Today we’re going to be looking at water and we’re looking at a little bit of the science of water,” she said by way of introduction to the program.
She went on to introduce the book of the evening, “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom, by saying, “I do not believe that I have ever read it to you guys at Family Night before.” The book is the 2021 Caldecott Award winner.
The story is about the need to protect the fresh water on our planet. It discusses (and is based on) the Dakota Access Pipeline protests that took place in 2016 by the Standing Rock, North Dakota Sioux and many other Native American tribes through the main character, a young girl, who stands against the “black snake” (oil pipelines) that are polluting the land’s water supply. She is a “water protector.”
Youngblood talked a little about the water cycle, and how all the water we have on the planet is already here, so is important to protect. She led viewers in singing the “Water Cycle” song, complete with gestures, and used this song as a springboard to talk about water masses.
Youngblood brought out her trusty globe and cards with water-related words to discuss various bodies of water and how they relate to the water cycle. A puddle, for instance, she said is, “what accumulation ... is.” A pond is, “A small mass of water that is completely surrounded by land.” She also discussed lakes, streams, rivers, and oceans,” also using her globe to point out where the planet’s oceans are, and their names.
Finally, Youngblood discussed how we can all be water protectors ourselves, by making sure we use only the water that we need, by recycling, and by disposing of non-recyclable items carefully and properly.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/383267806479214
