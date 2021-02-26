Last week was a rough one.
Between power outages, iced-over roadways, and a lack of potable water (and school delays), all this added up to housebound families.
Trust the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library to find a way to help combat the enforced isolation by teaching viewers some simple card games that can keep everyone entertained.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “Tonight for Family Night I am going to invite you — virtually — to play with us, because that is something we love to do as a family. We love to play games.”
Joined by daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid (as well as family member Shelby Martin, who not only manned the camera but also helped on occasion), Youngblood said that the reason they are so partial to cards is, “Because … cards can always go in a backpack, or … a pocket. We basically have cards everywhere we go.”
She first talked about the cards in a deck, numbering 52 (not counting Jokers), from ace to king, and the four different suits (hearts, diamonds, clubs, and spades.) She also showed viewers different ways to shuffle the cards, and cutting the deck, “making it even more random.”
There were three games shown during the program, the first two being different variations of solitaire. The first of these Youngblood calls “Cover Up,” and is one she likes teaching children because it’s a game that requires some concentration and relies on matching pairs.
Laying eight cards out face-up, the objective is to cover up any duplicates (pairs) with cards from the deck. Two queens, for example, each got covered by another card from the deck, and this is repeated for each set of duplicates. One wins if the entire deck can be used.
The second game was the Clock game. Here, with aces equaling the number one and the queen a 12, the cards are placed in a pattern duplicating a clock’s face, with the king (or 13) in the middle, all face-down (13 piles of four cards each).
Beginning by turning over the first card from the middle (Youngblood’s was a six), that card is moved to its corresponding pile, and from that pile another card is flipped; the process repeats itself until there are either no plays left (losing) or when all the cards have been turned over (winning).
Youngblood Reid said that she often continues playing just to see if the deck was complete, with Martin saying, “Sometimes I like to just see how far off of winning I was!”
The third game Youngblood introduced he called “Foul,” also known as “Battle” or “War.” Each player is dealt an equal number of cards, and players lay down one card at a time, face-up, with the higher-valued card winning; the winner takes both cards and puts them in their “win” pile.
In the event of a tie, each player places three cards face-down, the fourth card is turned face-up, and the winner gets all of the cards.
There are two ways to win, Youngblood said. By counting the win piles, with the pile with the most cards winning, or by continuing until one person holds all the cards
Youngblood said for children, this teaches them to recognize the numbers on the cards, and also to recognize which are higher and which are lower.
Youngblood also said that one could make a deck of cards from paper.
Watch the video with instructions and demonstrations on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1013555155714833.
