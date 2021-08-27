Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was Australia, so library director Lisa Youngblood took viewers of the virtual Family Night program last Thursday on a little trip to the Outback, if only in their imaginations.
“We are going to pretend that we are going to Australia with storytime,” she told her audience before introducing the book she would be reading (one of her favorites, she said), “The Biggest Frog in Australia” by Susan L Roth.
Roth’s book was based on an Australian folktale about the biggest frog in Australia who is so thirsty it drinks all the water in the country. This leaves nothing for the other animals, who do everything they can to get the frog to laugh and release the water. The animals in the story, all indigenous to the country (wombat, koala, dingo, kookaburra and others), tell it jokes, perform acrobatics, even tickle the frog, but are unsuccessful until the eels contort themselves to spell their name in cursive (“eels”), finally getting the frog to laugh and release all the water it had drunk, and they all have a happy ending.
For the second part of the program, Youngblood brought out a large frog puppet, “The biggest frog in Harker Heights,” she said, and had those watching at home practice their smiling, giggling, and laughing. Using the puppet, she encouraged audience participation as she led viewers in singing two songs.
The first song Youngblood sang was “Let the Sun Shine In.” For the second, she sang several different versions of “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” Utilizing all the facial expressions she had viewers practice just a few minutes before, she added to the song “give a smile,” then “give a frown.” She then changed the song to “If You’re Sad and You Know It, Give a Frown,” and, finally, she finished with “If You’re Happy and You Know It, Give a Laugh.”
“You do make me smile just thinking of you watching this show,” she said at the program’s conclusion. “It makes me have a big smile on my face.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/2030541260431585.
