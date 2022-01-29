All cultures around the world prepare lucky meals for the New Year.
For the Chinese, it’s dumplings (resembling gold ingots) and mandarin oranges (for prosperity). It’s lentils in Italy (for wealth), and sauerkraut (for wealth) in Eastern Europe, as well as Germany and Austria. And the Greeks use pomegranates — they throw them at their doors — which symbolize luck and fertility.
The American South has a long tradition of greens (resembling money), black-eyed peas (resembling coins), and cornbread (resembling gold). And the consumption of pork seems to be fairly universal as lucky, too; pigs are round and fat, symbolizing a big fat wallet.
My father was Southern, Texas born and bred. My mother was a Yankee with German roots. Our New Year’s meal combined Dad’s black-eyed peas with Mom’s pork and sauerkraut, making for a really nummy meal.
As some readers may already know, I dropped the ball last year. Instead of eating lucky food to ensure a good year, I succumbed to pressure and instead made a meal that consisted of nothing lucky. And this worried me as the predictions for last year were dire, consisting of a zombie apocalypse, the demolition of the state of California, and Earth’s annihilation by asteroid, among other things (like robotic super-soldiers, which may have happened and simply been covered up by the government. ...)
While the world managed to dodge a zombie apocalypse, etc., last year, this year’s predictions are no less dire — or bizarre — prompting me to prepare the entire traditional family meal and consume it all over the next several days.
I did this not just for myself. I did this for all of humankind.
First of all, Nostradamus again predicted a giant asteroid will make impact with Earth. What he really said was, “Fire do I see that from the sky shall fall,” which is pretty much what was said about last year (though an asteroid did come close to Earth in 2021, it only measured about 16 feet across, so would it really have wiped us out?). Either way, I ate lucky food, so I’m not worried.
Nostradamus also warned of inflation this year (this one is a given as it’s already here). He also warned of worldwide starvation stemming from the inflation. Why could this be more problematic than usual? Because he said that, “Man is stirred his fellow man to eat in his despair.”
This COULD be interpreted as cannibalism, but I’m not worried. I live alone with two cats who only want me for my can opener. Plus, I ate lucky food.
But what I find most interesting are the predictions made by some “famous” psychic to the stars. To call these predictions bizarre is a kindness, but you never know. I guess they could happen.
This woman predicted last year that a movie star would be eaten by an alligator (no, I found no evidence of this happening, either). This year she at least got a little more realistic, saying that a movie star will be eaten by a grizzly. Hollywood, fear not. I ate lucky food.
Watch out, Australia! One of your cities will be invaded and attacked by a giant posse of gangsta kangaroos. (I don’t think I ate enough lucky food to stave this one off, so here’s hoping Aussies followed tradition.)
No psychic prediction would be complete without the mention of aliens (of the little green variety), and she had plenty to say on this subject.
There will be a huge increase of UFO sightings across the world, especially in desert regions like Nevada and California (isn’t there always?).
There will also be a UFO landing “somewhere” (maybe Nevada — Area 52? — or California!). And the greatest archaeological discovery of all time will occur when a UFO is discovered “somewhere” underwater (I’m guessing not in Nevada).
No mention of alien abductions, but that’s probably because I ate lucky food.
Speaking of water, and sorry sports fans, but she says that Tom Brady will have to avoid water and fast boats. (At least until after football season.) Don’t worry, Tom, and don’t worry sports fans. I ate lucky food.
And all flamingoes everywhere will contract some mysterious disease and go the way of the dodo. I’m not sure there is a lucky food for staving off extinction, but I ate enough of it that flamingoes just may have a chance at survival.
But this last one is my absolute favorite: Psychic lady says that sometime this year a talking cow will appear. She didn’t specify if an adult cow will simply begin to speak like a bovine Mr. Ed or if a talking calf would be birthed, but, c’mon. Talking. Cow. Now THIS I actually want to see, so I hope I didn’t overdo it on the lucky food.
Really, everyone, fret not. This year I have your backs. I ate lucky food.
You’re welcome!
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
