If the Christmas season ushers in a cloud of doldrums over you, my suggestion is, clear up the skies and become a Santa Claus.
That means ordering yourself a suit and volunteering your time to get out in public and let people know that you’d like to be Santa Claus at their next party or whatever event they’ve got in mind.
Be smart about whom you choose to talk to about this new venture and set high standards about where you’ll appear. People of all ages love Santa, but always focus on the children.
There’s always going to be a multitude of beliefs about “Old Saint Nick,” but I don’t want to stir up disagreement or possible damage to someone’s psyche.
I’ve suited up in the red and white for a number of years and what keeps me going is the joy I can share with others from behind the white beard and what they bring me through their smiles, laughter and the sense of magic that permeates the distance between Santa and these wonderful people who’ve come to see you.
Dang this COVID-19 and how it’s separated us since the early part of this year, but especially how it is changing the holiday of Christmas.
Needless to say, business is off for Santa this year. My first gig is this weekend on Saturday at my home as I make an appearance at my grandson’s Christmas party for him and a group of his friends. The spacing will be in place and the way my daughter-in-law arranges it is by calling one of the kid’s names and they come up and I hand them a gift.
I guess I should admit that last year’s Santa appearance was a little rough in that some of the children didn’t want to be close to the old bearded man, and there were a few tears and screams. Maybe it will work better this year with distancing.
Back during the days when Dianne and I worked for the Killeen school district, the demand for Santa was at its peak. We’re no longer in the education business, but we both get chances to dress as Mr. & Mrs. Claus for various events. Dianne was a teacher and I should have kept a running total of the classrooms I visited and children I hugged.
There is a trivial amount of secrecy in what I’m about to tell you but the best Christmas Eve experience I receive, going on for five years now, is provided by the Harker Heights Fire Department.
They allow me to be one of the three who ride atop a firefighting vehicle dressed in my Santa suit. I won’t tell you what station we depart from or what the route number will be. It’s all because Santa can be many places at one time.
I’ll say it again. Dang this COVID-19! I have no idea what this year’s ride will look like. I’ll have no problem with distancing because I’ll be up in the air away from the crowd.
The COVID-19 issue will be the problem because in certain places around Harker Heights, hordes of people flock from neighborhoods to get as close to the trucks as possible and it’s all to see Santa Claus. There is no other experience that is as paramount as being able to spread this intensity of joy!
Despite the health concerns of today, my memory will take me back to the last few Christmas Eves and the sights I saw, the screaming children and parents plus the closeness that we’ve missed so much.
Of course, there’s always the story about me wishing “Merry Christmas” to a mailbox.
That’s one of the best in my collection!
If you’re in Harker Heights on Christmas Eve, don’t miss Santa and the firetrucks. I’ll be looking for you!
Bob Massey is a Herald
correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.