The monthly Fiber Frenzy program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library always features a seasonal fiber arts project of some sort. Last month, reference librarian Christina Link showed viewers of the virtual program knitting basics in preparation for this month’s project, a diagonal knitted scarf.
Link said of the project, “This is a fun scarf because you can be as creative as you want to be with it,” adding that while she was using a soft and chunky yarn, one could use a worsted weight or even a thin yarn with some fat needles to create a “lacy look.”
Link began with a simple slip stitch, then cast on four stitches. She said she would then initially knit two simple stitches, yarn over (“Throwing your yarn over your working needle,” she explained), and continue with four more stitches, leaving a total of five stitches on the needle.
She turned the project around this would be the back side of the scarf) and knitted all five stitches all the way across using only a simple stitch. Turning the project around again (back to the front side), she repeated the first stitching sequence, stitching two, yarning over, and completing the row with three more simple stitches.
Turning the project once more, Link again used only a simple stitch; this time there were six. “Every other row that you do, you’re going to increase by one stitch,” she explained, adding that this pattern will be repeated throughout the project.
After she knitted a couple more rows, she held up what she had completed thus far to show viewers what she had done, drawing attention to the slope of what would ultimately become her diagonal scarf. “It will become more obvious the further along you get,” she said.
Link said that once one has achieved the desired width, stop doing the increases (stop yarning over) and simply knit each row. At that point, it’s a matter of continuing to knit until the desired length is reached. This was the “homework” task Link set for viewers.
“When we come back next month, I’ll show you how to do the decreases and finish off our (scarves),” she said.
Fiber Frenzy is held on the third Friday of every month.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/653440739351259.
