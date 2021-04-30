The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library focused on the planet Earth last week, as Earth Day was on Thursday, April 22.
In keeping with that theme, reference librarian Christina Link’s Fiber Frenzy program on Friday afternoon took the opportunity to turn old hardcover books that might otherwise be thrown away into a clever and useful craft project.
“Today we are doing our special Earth Day edition (of Fiber Frenzy) with an upcycling project using a book,” Link said at the opening of the virtual program, explaining, “What we’re going to do is make a special little keepsake box out of our book. ... So you want to use an old book, preferably, that does not hold any value to you.”
The book one chooses, Link said, should be fairly thick in order to have room for the keepsakes that one would store inside.
Other materials needed were some fabric to line the inside of the box (if desired; Link said this step can be skipped), an X-Acto knife, scissors, a ruler, a pencil, Mod Podge glue, fabric glue (if using the aforementioned fabric), and a paint brush or sponge (to apply the Mod Podge).
With the book closed, Link began by using the sponge applicator and Mod Podge to glue/seal the exterior edges of the book. She also glued the back cover of the book to the end page to give the box a solid base and increase the stability of the box.
The front cover should be left alone, as this will serve as the lid for the box. Parchment paper or wax paper should be placed between the front cover and the rest of the book to prevent it from sticking to the glue-covered pages. Everything should then be left to dry (Link said the drying process will take a few hours).
Once the glue is dry, use the ruler to measure and trace out an opening for the box on the front page of the book (all four sides, forming a square). Link used the width of the ruler as her measurement, which she said was quicker and also provided a larger opening. She then used the X-Acto knife to cut along the lines through the pages, removing the remains as she went and hollowing out the book. She said to leave about a quarter of an inch at the bottom (allowing room enough to store any keepsakes).
“Please, please,” she cautioned, “be very careful with this (step).”
Once the interior pages were removed, she said one could simply seal the inside with more Mod Podge, or use fabric glue and fabric to line it. She demonstrated how to do this by first folding the edges of the fabric down a quarter of an inch and gluing them all the way aroundthe piece (making neater edges) before gluing the fabric into the box, beginning with the bottom and working it up around the sides.
The final stage of the project was to simply let everything dry for a few hours. Once finished, Link said, “You’ll have this handy-dandy little book keepsake box.”
Watch the full video tutorial on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/361514488583641.
