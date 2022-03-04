Kerry-Ann Zamore-Byrd, 46, lives in Harker Heights, works at UMHB in Belton.
Are you married?
Yes, I am happily married to my husband, Steven.
What bought you to the area?
My husband is in the military, so the military brought us here.
Do you have any children?
Yes, I have three children. The oldest is 24, the middle one is 22 and my youngest son, Landon, is 7. He is also a published author. He published a book titled, “Landon’s Chronicles.”
Tell me about your parents.
Both of my parents are retired and they travel around the world.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the only child.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Once retired, we decided to stay in this area. I like the small-town feel, but I’m happy we also have access to the city. We are centrally located.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the overcrowding of the high school. I also wish we had more stores.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is breakfast at Cracker Barrel and Palmeras for other meals.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Bath and Body Works.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing a performance arts center.
What community work do you do?
Everything that my company does we give back to the community. My company is Kzamore Enterprise LLC and Kzamore Foundation 501c3. We’ve donated to Foster Love, given back to Garden of Hope and donated to The Association of Black Students. My company also gives one scholarship a year to students interested in the arts.
We collected books for literacy, Belize children preschool to the fifth grade. We donated to the domestic violence shelter.
I have done things on Fort Hood for domestic violence/sexual assault. With my sorority, I did adoptive parks cleanup.
With all of my plays and films, we give 10% back to the community. My plays and films bring awareness and education of social issues like: Health, Racial Divide, Child Abuse, Poverty, Domestic Violence and Literacy.
I am the Social Worker who started the Healthy Homes Program in 2011 at the Harker Heights Police Department Under Chief Gentry. I like the fact that even after I moved on to teach, this program still continues this social service program. My dissertation is on this program, also.
Tell me about your education.
I have a BS from the University of Maryland, a Master of Social Work from Southern California, a Master of Education/Psychology University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California. I officially walk in May 2022.
What is your job title?
Professor at University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Social Work. I am a licensed Clinical Social Worker, I am owner and director of my company, and I am a filmmaker and screen writer.
What made you decide to be a screen writer?
I have always been on stage. I wrote my first play at 12 years old. It was very well received, so I continued to write. My hobby became my passion, my passion became a business.
With my plays, we travel to different cities.
KZAMORE.COM is the website to see the film. We film in both Harker Heights and Killeen.
Just recently we were very honored to be invited by Association of Black Students (ABS) UMHB to perform our stage play. It had an all-Black, all-military veteran cast.
The stage play was called “Prodigal.” It was our first time performing at UMHB.
What is the last book that you read?
The last books that I read were my social work books.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Moonfall” with Halle Berry.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself still teaching because I want to, not because I have to.
My films/plays will be globally represented. I see myself enjoying life with my husband and still making a impact in the community.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Don’t sweat the small stuff; be yourself. I would also give my younger self permission to live out loud.
