Recently I was talking to a wife who was overjoyed and seemed to be beaming with light. In fact, after our conversation, I was joyful as well. She was telling me about what COVID-19 has done for her family.
Let me digress. Her husband received a drill and table saw for his birthday in February. When COVID-19 happened, his wife was inspired by some Pinterest pictures and asked him to make a pallet wall in their home. She then was inspired to have him make some furniture. His work was wonderful!
They signed up to be a vendor at the rodeo and they took some of his pieces. He sold nothing. The next day, he put all his pieces on Facebook and everything was sold within 24 hours! This started their home-based wood working business. They make everything from ladders to dining tables. To date, since spring, Kookiekutters Woodworks has sold many unique pieces.
I know another family that lives in Harker Heights. The husband began making Chicago-style cookies (reminiscent of the cookies he had back home in Chicago) during quarantine to pass the time. They began selling the cookies and have now catered to baby showers and sold many through Facebook. Just last week, D’s Cookies expanded their line and introduced a brand new chocolate chip cookie.
Finally, in my own home, we have used this time to reevaluate. Our house was an Airbnb with the sole purpose of paying our mortgage off. With COVID-19, we ended up selling the camper we were living in and moving back home. At first it seemed the house wasn’t going to get paid off in the time frame as we originally thought.
But then I started making and selling things through Facebook. While we did well, I wanted a set place for people to purchase and pay for items.
For years I have wanted a home decor/gift online store but have never had time or the wisdom to develop one. I also have never had someone just jump in and handle it.
One night I shared my heart with my husband about this. To my surprise, he said we should do it now. The next day he began listing products and started managing our Facebook store page. We will go live with our store, “The Cozy Corner,” on Sunday and see what happens!
COVID-19 has devastated many families, yet in some ways propelled others to reach out further than before. Some couples are finally taking the time to develop ideas they have had for years while others have had fresh ideas through the physical rest.
My favorite part of all this is couples working together to better their home and finances. They are encouraging each other and developing something that is uniquely theirs.
I have encouraged many lately to jump out there and start what you have been putting off. Find something you love, something you enjoy, and go for it! This may be the season to join hands with your spouse and start a new business venture. We all have unique gifts and talents. Until next time, let yours shine!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
