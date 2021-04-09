Recently I heard a story relating marriage to flying an airplane.
The person telling the story was a pilot. He explained how when we hear about planes crashing shortly after takeoff, this is almost always caused by balance issues on the plane, meaning the weight was not equally distributed.
He then went on to say many marriages have the same challenge. When we are unbalanced in marriage, we are set up for failure.
Below I have explored the two most common ways marriages become unbalanced.
The first is work. This is a huge one. Oftentimes we pour so much mental energy into work that we are emotionally drained by the time we come home.
Some of us cope with this by coming home and completely disconnecting from our spouse and family. It’s not that we love them any less; we are just mentally in a place of solitude.
We also see this operating in stay-at-home moms. With the demands of cooking, cleaning, and child rearing, we can grow weary in the same way as working outside the home.
Since this is (in my opinion) the number one way we become unbalanced in marriage, we have to find ways to mentally unwind so our family gets a refreshed us.
For example, maybe take a 30-minute break when you first get home. During this time you can shower, clear your thoughts and prepare yourself to be available to your family.
Another way to refresh your mind is try to tackle it before it becomes full-blown exhaustion. If you are able, take a 10-minute mental break every couple of hours. Do something that requires little from you. Perhaps you rest your eyes (set a timer so you don’t fall asleep), pray or just sit in silence.
Finally, make sure you are resting from all work once each week. As the saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of correction.”
Set aside one day with your spouse where you have little to no obligations. Do not plan anything on this day unless it is something that refreshes you.
Maybe you watch movies or play golf. Perhaps you play Monopoly or do a puzzle. I have even cooked meals ahead of time so I don’t have to cook. The purpose of this day is to rest and reconnect. Forming this habit will take discipline but you (and your marriage) will be better for it.
Another way we become unbalanced is through our phones. With the wealth of information and many ways to be present without commitments on social media, we have become reclusive with our family. Some of us have replaced physical and real human connection with virtual connections. This leaves our families desperate for connection with us and causes division.
To help get over this phone addiction, we can set a time limit on our phones. We can also propose to leave it in another room when we come home so we can focus on our spouse and their needs.
I recently heard of two people who went one step further. They went and purchased flip phones eliminating the lure of Google at their fingertips, social media, and built in games. Since many divorces list Facebook as a reason for divorce, we would be wise to rein this in.
Let’s propose this month to evaluate where we are are not flying a balanced plane and seek to remedy it. Our marriages and family will be better because of it. Until next time, get balanced.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.