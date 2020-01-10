Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.