Danielle Casseus, 45, lives in Round Rock, works in Harker Heights as owner of The Flower Note
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Brooklyn, New York.
What brought you to the area?
I wanted a change, a move to get out of New York. I wanted to explore a different place.
Tell me about your family.
I am a single mom of five wonderful children.
How old are your children?
My children range in age from 8 to 25.
What is your job title?
I am the owner of The Flower Note. I am a wedding and event planner. I do floral design workshops and wine education classes.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in business since 2017.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the community and how safe and peaceful it is for my children. It is very family-oriented.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There really isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat at Harker Heights?
Cheddars.
What community work do you do?
I donate flowers to people in need. I donate flowers to put on grave sites. I help out in nursing homes and other different areas in need when I can. I mentor young ladies. I go grocery shopping for those in need. I donate to Goodwill.
What was the last book that you read?
“Tailor Made” by Alex Seeley.
What do you wish for in the future?
I hope to one day offer ways for people to step into entrepreneurship and be independent. I am always ready to teach more wine tasting. I am a small business owner that offers sip and paint and other private virtual events. My website: flow.page/theflowernote.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I want to be able to help people to tap into their creativity and create a business that is income earning for them.
