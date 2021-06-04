To become a lawyer in Texas, there’s a process a person has to complete that includes earning a law degree, passing the rigorous bar exams and be sworn in as a licensed attorney by a certified judge in the state.
Harker Heights Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall Jr. told the Herald Tuesday that law students who have finished all the preliminary requirements, can choose a district judge or any other judge, for that matter, to administer the oath of office, which allows them to practice law in the state.
“Some have even taken their oath at the Supreme Court,” Hall said.
Jordan Pender, a volunteer in the Harker Heights Teen Court and a graduate of Belton High School, made his choice and contacted Judge Hall to let him know he was coming back home and wanted to hold the ceremony in the courtroom where it all began — and also requested that Hall administer the oath.
Hall administered the oath to Pender during the proclamations and presentations part of the Harker Heights City Council meeting Tuesday.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to swear in one of our own and it’s a real honor,” Hall said. “It’s a source of pride for us that he’s completed this part of the journey and is ready to make an impact in the world.”
Pender volunteered in the Teen Court program during his senior year at BHS, and the staff remembers the contributions he made and the ways he continued to reach out and help the program even while attending Baylor Law School.
He assisted by serving as a mentor, judge and coach along with joining Hall at meetings and banquets to represent the Teen Court.
“During Pender’s era, Belton did not have a Teen Court program and we have quite a few (teens) from around Central Texas who participated with us,” Hall said. “At one time, we had a student from Rockdale who made the trips to Harker Heights so he could be a member of our Teen Court.”
Pender told the Herald, “Teen Court gave me more skills about how the justice system works than I’d learned from watching ‘Law and Order.’
“I grew up in Central Texas and add to that the mentorship of Judge Hall, I was drawn back to my roots both personally and educationally. It took me eight years to complete my law degree from the time I graduated high school and started at Baylor University until now,” Pender said.
Pender has close ties to the legal community in that his wife, Asha, is an attorney with the City of Killeen. They have two daughters. Their paths crossed as she was finishing her law degree at Baylor and he was beginning his.
Pender said, “I plan to move forward and get connected with a law firm. In fact, what I’m doing now is filling out applications.
“In law school, I focused on being a tax or bankruptcy attorney. For now, I’ll be a stay-at-home dad and help take care of our two daughters.”
