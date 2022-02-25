Last week my husband had a business trip scheduled in Fredericksburg. He suggested we take a little time away from home and go a day early, stay overnight, have the business meeting the next day, and come home.
After 3½ months dealing with a kitchen remodel, I was ready to get away. Being the quilter I am, I headed for my computer and looked up quilt shops in Fredericksburg.
Only one actual quilt shop showed up on my search. There were other shops in the city that had quilts, but I’m sure they were antique shops, which Fredericksburg is full of.
We arrived just a little before noon, so we drove up and down historic Main Street. I was looking for the German Bakery and Restaurant. We found it, but much to our disappointment, they were closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. (I was so looking forward to some good apple strudel.)
We found another German restaurant and had a nice lunch and then headed for the quilt store. The name of it is One Quilt Place. We entered the address into the GPS. Following the directions led us somewhat out of the beaten path, and after several turns, we ended up in a residential neighborhood. By this point I was pretty sure the shop would be in a house.
There’s nothing wrong with houses converted into quilt stores, don’t get me wrong. Some very nice shops have been in such settings. But I was wrong on that assumption, too. The building looked like new construction and had a nicely paved parking lot.
When we entered, I was stunned. The place was huge! We were welcomed by a smiling employee, even though she was assisting another lady. Taking a deep breath, I turned right to start exploring that side of the shop.
There were numerous tables with displays of complete fabric lines, including matching cut fat quarters, strip bundles and squares. Each display was prettier than the next.
There were wire rotating racks on that side of the store that had rotary rulers and patterns that used that specific ruler. There was every type of small iron and the stabilizing sprays we like to use.
A whole section was devoted to babies. Cute fabrics, some Cuddle Kits, and patterns for children.
Further on was a wall of Signature brand cones of thread in every color you could want or need. Areas were sectioned off that contained whole fabric lines like RJR and Hoffman, to name two.
Continuing through the store, I went slow because there was so much to see and I didn’t want to miss anything. I have to admit, my husband was very patient as I moved through the shop.
A corner of a room held all the Accuquilt machines and just about every die they make. There was a patriotic section and an area of wool fabrics. The store sold HandiQuilter machines and way in the back there was a room full of the long arm machines being loaded with fabric for an upcoming class.
They offered a wide selection of batting, including bamboo blends in every size you’d need. One rack held every machine needle and hand sewing and embroidery needle imaginable.
I found a rack full of nice books. Machine quilting rulers were displayed.
The only complaint I had with the shop was that although it had ample lighting, it wasn’t the type that you could really see the true color of some fabrics.
A chalkboard near the front entrance said they had over 7000 bolts of fabric. I didn’t count them, but I’m sure that was correct.
If you find yourself in the Fredericksburg area, you need to visit this quilt shop.
I really didn’t need anything, but you don’t drive all that way and not buy something. I purchased a cone of thread and some fat quarters for the wall hanging I’m going to make for my newly remodeled kitchen wall.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
