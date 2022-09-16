Roshanda D. Prior, owner of Protocol for Deesign, is sponsoring what she describes as the first and largest galleries in Harker Heights of Pop-Up fine art, museum displays and outdoor sculpture.
There is no admission charge for this event and it’s open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing.
Prior told the Herald in an email that this fun, educational and family-friendly occasion will feature the giving away of a free television set to some lucky winner and a free raffle of fine art bargains valued at over $3,000.
Prior said, “Participants can win creative and artsy T-shirts during the event and free therapeutic art kits. Face painting will also be featured.”
Other highlights of the experience will be a 360 Photo Booth, a performance by Lily’s Hosanna Dance Group and an opportunity support community food and toy drives.
Protocol for Deesign, Legendary Esthetics, The Art and More Store, Frames and Things Art Gallery, Smith Anointing Sounds Music Studio, llc, Snowball’s Chance Shaved Ice, llc and EMPWR Inc. for Women are the sponsors of this event.
According to Prior, participants can design their own creations at three interactive art stations and build their own sculptures on-site that will be added to the existing sculpture exhibit.
Prior said, “There will be vendor opportunities for artists, vendors of all styles and genres, non-profits, musicians, human resources, food trucks and volunteers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.