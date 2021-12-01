A few weekends ago I had the privilege of helping a deceased friend’s husband conduct a quilters garage sale.
My friend passed early January (not COVID-related), and her sewing room sat for most of the year until her husband could finally take action about disposing of her quilting possessions.
If he had to go through all the items himself, this sale never would have taken place because he was too emotional, for one thing, and for the most part, he had little idea what most of the “stuff” was.
Two days before the sale, two ladies from the Guild and I went to the house and separated and sorted everything.
The day before the sale we placed fabric, either individual pieces or fabric that had already been assembled for a future quilt top, into clear plastic bags and marked the bags with the price.
I’ll just cut to the chase and say the sale was, in my opinion, a success, and the only things that didn’t sell was some assorted fabric, the two almost new sewing machines and the four Ikea tables.
I’ve heard from him this week and one of the ladies who came to the sale contacted him and purchased one of the machines. He had placed all of the quilting magazines on a table during the sale and offered them for free to anyone who wanted them.
After the sale I and another lady split what magazines that were left and will offer them to whoever wants them in our quilting groups.
In the meantime, I’m going through all the magazines I brought home. I’m always looking for interesting patterns or articles I can use as inspiration for my columns.
While flipping through the magazines, I’d come across a page with a post-it on it, which meant my friend thought enough of that pattern that she took the time to mark it. In some cases I found the marked page and remembered the stack of fabric we came across that was meant to make that top.
Some of the assembled fabric had the pattern with it, but not always. It was easier for people at the sale to see the pattern with the assembled fabric to know what it was intended for. But knowing quilters, they might have seen the stack of coordinating fabrics and seen something entirely different.
Among the magazines were several quilting magazines from Australia (where my friend was from). I know Australia has a thriving quilting population, but when I see comments on Facebook that they have a hard time getting fabric or notions, I assumed they had a shortage of quilt stores there.
Once I looked through the magazine and got to the end, where all the store ads are listed, I was amazed that the country had so many outlets to serve quilters. I do realize that Australia is HUGE and quilters are spread all over the country while the quilt shops are probably located near large cities. But in this era of the internet we can purchase things with a few clicks of the mouse from most quilt stores.
I realize what I just said is probably the problem. They see what is available in this country and cannot afford the shipping costs to order it. Heck, I’ve been doing some ordering over the internet recently and the shipping and handling costs are crippling just between states.
Maybe it’s time I start to shop in my own sewing room.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.