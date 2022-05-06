For anyone searching for a book or books at a discount price, then the Friends of Library Book Sale at Stewart C. Meyer Library was the place to be on Saturday.
While the Herald was at the event between 10:30 and 11 a.m., a little over 30 people were in the room where the sale was taking place.
The crowd milled about about, looking through the rows and rows of books, as well as audio books, gently used toys and DVDs.
Former president of the Friends of the Library group, Vivian Marschik, sat by and watched people scour through the books on display.
“We’ve only been open for two hours and we have already made $1,350,” Marschik said,
But by the end of the day, the group had raised $2,934.78 in total sales.
New president of the group Barbara Kelly was also at the event but was busy getting new books off the shelves and placing them on the tables.
Shelby Price, along with her daughter Penelope, walked out with two huge bags of books and big smiles on their faces.
“All that we raise goes strictly for supporting library programs and most of it is geared to what Lisa Youngblood does for the children,” Marschik said, referring to the library’s director. “She asks us what she needs that is not in her regular budget and we always approve because she does a fantastic job with the kids’ program. So we help support things that she can’t get in her budget.”
As the Herald was leaving the event, more people were coming in to do some book shopping.
The two-day sale was open 4-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ll probably do a second one in either late October or early November,” Marschick said.
