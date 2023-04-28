“There’s More to the Story — Hay Mucho Más Que Contar” — at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. This is the theme for National Library Week, and the Heights library offers much for the community with programs that engage through entertainment, education and connection.
Engage and connect this weekend:
The Friends of the Library Book Sale is at the library and activity center Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.
Sale hours for Friends of the Library members are 2 to 3 p.m. Friday. Open sale hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Join the library for Art In The Park at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday with book-related fun along with art activities, music, and vendors.
Engage and connect this week:
Ready, Set, Go! Kindergarten Readiness for pre-registered participants. Children ages 3 to 6 and their caregivers will have an opportunity to practice skills in the areas of Literacy and Language, Gross and Fine Motor, Social and Emotional. The first of four weekly sessions is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Register for a new Art Therapy Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays from May 4 to June 1. Art Play is for ages 18 and older to play, explore, wonder, and be curious. No experience is necessary; all supplies will be provided.
To register, call 254-953-5491.
Thank you to library volunteers who do much of the behind-the-scenes work to keep all the programs, activities, and events running smoothly.
The library recognizes Marlean Druce as Adult Volunteer and Loucious St. Longuemare as Teen Volunteer of the Year. Teens and adults wishing to volunteer may call Lisa at 254-953-5491 for information on becoming a library volunteer.
