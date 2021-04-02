I’ve learned a great deal in my 68 years about the difficult times that can come our way, but I’ve learned a lot more about humor, the healing power of laughter and looking at the brighter side of every day life.
My favorite kind of humor is what comes from experiencing life on a daily basis. The best therapy available is to hear people who share funny stories about their personal lives.
That’s why I love spending time with people who are not just joke tellers but those who talk about the pranks they pulled as kids or even laughable moments later in life.
On a sad note, I lost a dear friend to pancreatic cancer a week ago Tuesday. ames Hudgins and I had been close friends for about 20 years and spent some wonderful times together, mostly through attending the same church in Temple.
At that time, we attended Canyon Creek Church of Christ — which is now The Vine — and Canyon Creek was one of the few churches that didn’t have a full-time paid pulpit ministers. The preaching duties were shared among three elders and four deacons, so you heard someone different each Sunday.
My favorite, needless to say, was James, and I always looked forward to his sermons because he began his thoughts with a hilarious story about some experience in his past or current life.
The best one, by far, was the one he told about him and his brother, during their junior high days, building an airplane similar in design to what the Wright Brothers flew.
They were determined to fly that homemade plane off the roof of their house in Evant and did make a valiant effort, but as you would guess, once it left the edge of the roof, there was no lift in the aircraft and it crashed in their yard a few feet away from their house. It was the type of story that was hard to believe but if you knew James, it was the truth.
He had hundreds more, and someone in his family has the original manuscripts of those stories.
That’s what I will miss the most about him. He spread so much joy and laughter to me and other people who knew him well.
When people you’re close to pass on to the next world and they’ve blessed you beyond measure and kept you laughing and thinking about their stories, there is an emptiness that is hard to fill.
I’ve been one of the lucky ones to grow up with friends who kept me laughing.
The trend continued in college with friends who have since passed and then in the professional world of work I still have friends who exude humor just because of who they are and the connection they have with people.
If life has you down, my suggestion is for you to associate with others who carry the gift of joy, humor and laughter.
We are in a season of life that yearns for joy and laughter, and often it just doesn’t come walking up to us, so we have to seek it out.
What’s great about high school and college reunions is that when you get back together after not seeing each other for decades, the memories and laughter pick up at the point where you left off. Friends don’t skip a beat when it comes to remembering the “Good Old Days.”
In tribute to James, I’m going on a road trip sometime in April to visit friends I haven’t laughed with in a long time. They’re all in Texas, so it’s not like I’m getting on a plane and flying to any foreign countries. I’ll be gone about three days.
As a look at the future, I’m excited about my daughter’s wedding, which is about a year from now.
Her fiancé is the master of humor, and adding him to the family will definitely bring me joy and laughter.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
