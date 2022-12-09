Harker Heights has a number of holiday activities and event scheduled in the lead-up to Christmas.
On Friday, the annual Frost Fest will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knights Way.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Harker Heights has a number of holiday activities and event scheduled in the lead-up to Christmas.
On Friday, the annual Frost Fest will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knights Way.
The event features photos with Santa, a Holiday Farmer’s Market, food vendors, Santa’s Workshop and more.
The fun of Frost Fest continues on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a new edition of “Howdy Holidays.”
The Saturday event will be a more relaxed occasion with a craft fair, games and activities for families.
Adam Trujillo, activities and special events manager, said, “We’re excited to add the “Howdy Holidays” event on Saturday. I love seeing this coming together and seeing families having a great time together.”
SANTA PAL PROGRAM
The Harker Heights Fire Department teams up with the Harker Heights Lions Club for an annual toy and Santa Pal Drive.
The Santa Pal Program requires residents to apply in person at the HHFD headquarters, 401 Indian Trail through Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The documentation required at the time of application includes:
(1) Proof of residency in Harker Heights. Lease agreements, a utility bill, etc. will be accepted. Phone bills will not be considered proof of residency
(2) Proof of income and other resources. If a family is receiving other assistance such as food stamps, a food stamp printout is required at application
(3) a Texas driver’s license or Texas I.D.
(4) birth certificates for all persons listed on the application
(5) a Social Security card for everyone listed on the application.
Harker Heights High School students in the Homeless Awareness Response Program (H.A.R.P.) are eligible.
The difference between the Santa Pal program and the Christmas Toy Drive, sponsored by the HHFD and the Lions Club, is that applicants who have no children will receive food only. Residents who do have children will receive both toys and food, according to HHFD Executive Assistant Betty Delong.
Donations of new (unwrapped in their original packaging) for local children ages 0-17 toys and cash for the Toy Drive will be accepted through Dec. 15.
Drop-off locations for the Toy Drive are at the HHFD, 401 Indian Trail, Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
For more information about the HHFD/Lions Club Santa Pal and Toy Drive, call 254-699-2688.
BLUE SANTA PROGRAM
The Harker Heights Police Department is operating the Blue Santa Program that provides new bicycles and helmets benefitting the Homeless Awareness Response Program (H.A.R.P).
Contact the Community Services Division for more information at 254-953-5400, extension 5 or email CThomas@HarkerHeights.gov.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.