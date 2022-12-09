The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Freedom Urgent Care will sponsor the inaugural Frosted 1 Mile Beer Mug Run at 10 a.m. Saturday at Community Park on Farm to Market 2410.
The first 100 registered run participants are guaranteed a souvenir beer mug, T-shirt and two craft beers.
The post-race party will offer music, craft beer vendors, food vendors and more.
Adult entry is $25 (day of race $30). A free kids race will start at 11 a.m.
Beverages are 8 oz. and Runs are one-quarter mile. How It Works: It is simple: drink one 8-ounce cup of beer, run 0.25 miles and repeat four times.
Participants must be 21 years of age or older to take part in the Beer Mile Run. Expect to have identification available at registration.
A designated driver for your ride home must be identified.
First- and second-place race awards will be presented to the fastest overall winners.
Participants are encouraged to wear their best holiday spirit attire. A costume contest judging will determine most creative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.