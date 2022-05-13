Killeen ISD this week announced MaryLynn Gawryszewski as principal of Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights.
The district noted that Gawryszewski has devoted over 16 years to middle and high school education in Killeen ISD and believes her success begins with building a collaborative foundation for students, staff, and parents.
Gawryszewski joined KISD in 2005 and has since held several leadership roles including Curriculum Director for Robert M. Shoemaker High School, District Instructional Specialist over Social Studies, Campus Instructional Specialist for Nolan Middle School, and currently serves as the District Curriculum and Assessment Specialist.
In her tenure, she has proven to be diligent in her practice and committed to the profession while supporting teachers in content knowledge and instructional practices that best support student success.
Gawryszewski has a master’s in educational leadership from Steven F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Superintendent Dr. John Craft said, “Ms. Gawryszewski has demonstrated her leadership skills across numerous educational facets.
“We feel she is going to be the perfect fit for the Nolan Mustangs, and we are excited for her and the community.”
Gawryszewski will start her new role this summer ahead of the upcoming school year.
