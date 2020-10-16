The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds its Get Crafty program on the first Tuesday of every month, which always features a craft that reflects the season or holiday for the month. This month’s craft featured bat decorations, just in time for Halloween.
And while the Get Crafty programs are usually intended for adults, this time the craft was also perfect for children to do.
Reference librarian Christina Link began the virtual program by saying, “Today for our October edition we’re going a little crazy and batty. We’re going to make these really cute little bat decorations.”
The materials needed were some felt fabric (Link used felt with a sticky-paper removable backing) or black paper, some fabric glue or glue gun (Elmer’s glue might work in a pinch, but the drying time would be longer), and some buttons (Link’s were orange) or googly eyes.
“This is really very easy,” Link said. She explained that she first found some bat templates by searching google and chose two different designs, which she printed and transferred to a separate piece of paper, then cut out to use as a pattern.
She traced the pattern onto the piece of black felt she was using (again, black construction paper would be fine — “That will work just as well,” Link said), then used a pair of scissors to cut it out.
For her first bat, Link glued a couple of orange buttons onto the front to decorate. For her second, she used googly eyes in two different sizes (“I’m going to make a silly bat,” she said.” And once the gluing was done, the project was complete.
“See how quick and easy that is to do?” Link asked viewers.
Link told those watching at home, “You can do whatever you want with these bats.” She suggested sticking them on walls around the house, or on pumpkins for decoration, or even on children’s treat bags.
Children can get especially creative with decorating their bats using things already around the home. Glitter, paint, even chalk can be used in addition to the buttons and eyes Link suggested. And if using construction paper, these will be easy to hang, as well.
“Remember,” Link said, “with these projects you don’t have to be perfect.” The point, as always, to have fun.
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/394416345292154/
