The Get Crafty program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was in-person this month, and attendees got the opportunity to make some holiday décor with reference librarian Christina Link. The featured project this month was sock gnomes.
Link got the idea all the way back in October. Looking for craft ideas, she found on YouTube a video that made Halloween-themed sock gnomes. She said, “I thought, ‘That’s too cute, I have to do it! And it’s so easy.’”
The project began with two socks, one white and one Christmas-themed. (While Link provided new socks for attendees to use, the project is ideal for repurposing old socks.) Other materials needed were small pompoms, rice, Poly-fil, hot glue, furry fabric and ribbon.
Link began by filling the white sock with about a cup of rice, then adding some Poly-fil up to roughly halfway to the heel. She then tied the sock off where the stuffing ended.
The next step was to add a nose, which Link did by affixing one of the pompoms with hot glue about three quarters of the way up on the body. (Link said that one could use fabric glue or even superglue in lieu of the hot glue.)
Link then took the fur fabric and, using the body of her gnome as a guide, measured out a length of the fabric that would wrap around the front of the body; this would be the beard, so once Link had her strip of fabric cut, she trimmed it to fit and used hot glue to attach it to the body, up to just underneath the pompom nose.
The Christmas-themed sock was used for the hat.
Link turned this sock upside-down, stuffed the remaining length of white sock into it, and pulled it down until all that was showing was the nose, covering what would have been the eyes.
This, she said, could be glued down if necessary.
The last step was to tie off the top of the hat with a small piece of ribbon, and the final product was, Link said, “An easy, no-sew little gnome.”
For next month’s Get Crafty, Link said, “With it being January and the start of a new year, we’re going to be making vision boards.”
Get Crafty is held on the first Tuesday of every month, virtually at 4 p.m. and in-person at 6 p.m. Fiber Frenzy next meets on Friday, Dec. 17, in person at the library at 4 p.m.
