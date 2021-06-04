On the first Tuesday of every month, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds its Get Crafty program, which introduces a seasonal craft made with minimal materials that are either common household supplies or easy to find.
Due to COVID-19’s many restrictions, the program has been virtual for quite some time, and reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, made sure to post Tuesday’s program on the library’s Facebook page once again. But she also gave people the opportunity to attend in-person for the first time in over a year.
This month’s project featured “mermaid” hair clips, made from seashells.
“We were doing a summer beach theme and I was trying to find things to fit that theme,” Link said. “One thing led to another and I thought seashell hair clips would be a really cute idea.”
In addition to being cute, the project was also very quick and easy, requiring only a few supplies — hair clips, seashells — which Link supplied in a kit for those who chose to attend the event and showcased for those who chose to complete the project at home.
Link had two different types of clips for people to use, based on one’s preference: Alligator clips and spring-loaded clips. All that was really needed was to choose the shells one wished to use, then take a hot glue gun to affix the shells to the clips.
Link did warn that the trickiest part of the project was the gluing due to the shells not being flat. After arranging the shells (they should cover the clip so it doesn’t show), she liberally applied hot glue to the clip and affixed the shells to it.
“You want to make sure it’s secured on there pretty well,” she said.
She also said to be mindful of the placement of the glue, so as to avoid gluing the clip closed.
All that was left was to let the clip dry and cool off completely before using it (this took very little time with the use of the hot glue).
The entire project took only a few minutes, and, though the Get Crafty program is usually intended for adults and even teens, this particular craft was extremely child-friendly (with parental supervision, of course).
Link said at the conclusion of the program, “I am very happy to be doing in-person programs again. I miss our patrons and making things (with them).”
Be sure to register for Link’s Fiber Frenzy program, coming up June 18, at 4 p.m.
Link said this will be an in-person only program, and will feature a cross-stitch project; kits will be supplied, but space is limited.
“I’m really excited about it,” she said.
Registration opens for all in-person programs June 9, in person at the library.
Link will continue to make the Get Crafty program both virtual (videos to post at 4 p.m.) and in-person (at the library at 6 p.m.).
Watch the mermaid hair clip video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/223227345980342.
