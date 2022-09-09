Nobody likes getting a traffic ticket.
Most us have been there before — that feeling of apprehension when the police vehicle behind you turns on its lights. And that pit-of-the-stomach discomfort when you realize the sirens are directed at you.
Last Friday, dozens of motorists got to experience that unwanted excitement, as DPS Troopers pulled over 138 vehicles during a daylong speed-enforcement operation along I-14 in Nolanville.
Of the 138 stops, 117 resulted in speeding tickets, as well as several warnings and citations.
I’ve only been pulled over for speeding three times in my life, but I have to say I deserved it each time.
One time was when I was driving through the little town of Moody, north of Belton. I was looking for a turnoff on a map I was using (that was before the days of GPS and Google Maps), and I inadvertently missed seeing the flashing School Zone sign as I passed it.
Fortunately, school hadn’t let out yet at the nearby elementary, so the officer who pulled me over let me off with a warning.
On another occasion, I was driving back from Copperas Cove, where I had just shopped at the town’s Walmart.
Between the Walmart lot and the city’s eastern city limit, the speed limit on U.S. 190 changed three times, going from 40 to 65 mph.
I was in the left lane, headed east, when I got stuck next to an 18-wheeler. I gunned my engine to get around the lumbering big rig.
That’s when I saw the flashing lights.
Apparently, I had gotten my car up to 55 mph, but I was still in the 45 mph speed zone.
Explaining to the officer that I couldn’t see the speed zone signs around the big truck bought me zero sympathy, either.
My most recent ticket causes me the most angst.
My wife and I were driving out to Arizona to visit my mom and had only been on the road for a couple of hours.
My wife started out driving and got us down past Fredericksburg, making good time. She occasionally got the car up to about 80 mph on lightly traveled stretches of road.
We decided to switch off at Sonora, where we were picking up I-10.
The speed limit on the interstate at the point is 80 mph, so my wife advised me to set the cruise control at 85 — and I did.
I hadn’t been on I-10 more than five minutes when a DPS Trooper pulled up behind me with lights flashing and siren blaring.
After I pulled over, the trooper walked up to the car and said he clocked me going 86.
“We take the speed limit very seriously out here,” he said. “You should, too.”
As he handed my ticket through the window, I glanced over and saw my wife trying to suppress a smile.
After we pulled back onto the road, she burst out laughing.
Apparently, she found it funny that she had spent two hours behind the wheel, often driving hell-bent for leather, with no consequences.
Yet I spent five minutes in the driver’s seat and I came away with a speeding ticket.
It’s funny now, more than 15 years later, but it sure wasn’t then — at least, not to me.
I was talking to some of my coworkers about speeding tickets this week, and they had stories to share as well.
One guy said he had driven almost 100 mph down Nolanville Hill as a teenager, but only got a ticket for $140, after deductions for taking a defensive driving class.
Another coworker was caught going 90 mph in a 60 mph speed zone in a different state.
Fortunately, he got his $400 ticket reduced with defensive driving classes as well.
Last weekend, someone else I know had the lights-and-siren experience.
The Sunday morning service at our church was already late getting started, when our priest dashed in the door, carrying his vestments.
“Sorry I’m late, but I just got pulled over for speeding,” he explained.
“Wow!” I said. “What kind of police officer would pull over a priest wearing a collar on a Sunday morning?”
Without missing a beat, he said, “The kind that only gave me a warning.”
Thanks, officer, whoever you are.
Otherwise, we might have had to go around twice with the collection plate.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.