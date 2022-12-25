Every morning I spend about an hour checking my email and browsing Facebook. I belong to several quilting-related groups on Facebook and have learned a lot from other group members.

Recently several posts have expressed being surprised. The story goes like this: “I made this quilt top many years ago and I didn’t really like it so I put it away and forgot about it. I found it the other day and decided to quilt it, bind it, and donate it to a worthy cause. Once it was quilted I really liked it.”

