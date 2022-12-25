Every morning I spend about an hour checking my email and browsing Facebook. I belong to several quilting-related groups on Facebook and have learned a lot from other group members.
Recently several posts have expressed being surprised. The story goes like this: “I made this quilt top many years ago and I didn’t really like it so I put it away and forgot about it. I found it the other day and decided to quilt it, bind it, and donate it to a worthy cause. Once it was quilted I really liked it.”
I know that quilting can really make or break a quilt, but if you don’t care for it in the first place, does quilting really make you like or love it again?
I admit that I have several large plastic tubs full of completed quilt tops. Most of the tops have the backing and binding fabric with them. I usually cut my binding at the same time I cut the border because I like my binding to match the border.
It makes it convenient for me so I don’t have to search for that fabric again when the top finally gets quilted. If you saw my sewing room you’d understand.
Anyway, several years ago I made a Christmas table runner for my coffee table. It was a last-minute project and I didn’t really have time to quilt it, so there it sat, on the coffee table unfinished.
I used pretty Christmas fabrics to make the runner, but once it was completed, I did not really care for it.
The problem was, even though the fabrics were nice, there wasn’t enough contrast in the fabrics, so you couldn’t see the pattern.
This year I found the table runner in one of my tubs while I was looking for something else. Since I did not have anything loaded on my longarm, I decided that it would only take an hour or so to finally quilt.
I found some backing and pieced some batting together from my stack of leftover cut-offs, loaded the project and then spent some time looking for an edge-to-edge pattern to quilt it. I found a small-scale ribbon candy pattern I thought would work well.
Since I really didn’t like the runner, I wasn’t going to agonize over the quilting. As expected, it didn’t take any time at all and it was quilted and taken off the machine.
I found some fabric for binding (because the runner didn’t have solid borders) and less than an hour later the runner was completed. I put it on the coffee table, stood back, and, much to my surprise, I really liked it.
Even though the star designs didn’t jump out at me, it was still a nice looking Christmas table runner. Then I remembered the posts on my Facebook groups and laughed.
I want to take this time to wish all my readers a wonderful Holiday Season. May all your piecing have sharp points and even corners and all your quilting bring your projects to life.
And, as usual, every quilter I know has the same New Year’s resolution — Finish all their UFO’s in the New Year.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
