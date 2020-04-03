Kim Horton, 46, works as a hairstylist, lives in Nolanville.
What brought you to this area?
I moved here with my then husband because he got stationed here at Fort Hood.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Inglewood, California.
Are you married? Kids?
I am divorced. I have one daughter, Phylicia Horton, and she is 29 years old. My daughter was 15 months old when we first moved here. I chose to stay in this area.
Do you have any siblings?
I am the one and only child.
Where is your family currently?
My mother is in Cotton Plant, Arkansas.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community feel of the area, the shopping is great. I love the diversity. Coming from Los Angeles area, it is totally calm here in comparison. This is a great place to live.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that we do not have a real bus system here for people that don’t have a car or that work late. This is a large military base. We need the bus to run at least till 1 a.m.
Elderly are also at a disadvantage. People are getting scatted with Uber and Lyft due to the human trafficking and there aren’t many taxis out here.
People are without the means of transportation are losing out on jobs and the ones that may have a little job or just working to pay to get around that can’t save up for a vehicle. The elderly need the bus so they can get out get what they need also. I come from an area where we had good bus hours and transportation for everyone and it is needed here.
Where is your favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Cheddar’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place toshop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Gemini Man.”
What was the last book that you read?
“The Power of Now” by Eckhart Tolle.
What would you bring new to Harker Heights if you could?
I would bring something for the children. Perhaps something like a Dave and Busters. There isn’t anything creative for them to do here they need something to keep these kids and teens active and entertained.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with Friends in Crisis. I do community book give always with my church, Church of the Deliverance. I am an usher at my church. We have done the book bag give away during back to school time.
I personally since I am a hairstylist, I give out gift certificates for free hairstyle when the kids are getting ready for back to school.
I mentor children at Manor Middle School every Wednesday morning. I will be writing a chapter in the Anthology Series of “Grace to Recover. “It will be released in May. I will be discussing parenting relationships.
The shelter needs new bedding, people that come there are sleeping on old mattresses and holy sheets and comforters, so I also collect gently used bedding and take them to the shelter. If anyone has any gently used bedding please donate. I organized a event called This is Not Love for young girls and women in January of this year. The event focused on sex trafficking, domestic violence and dangerous relationships.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself completely finished writing my first book and writing other material.I see my ACN business going further along. I would like the ACN business to be my main income and writing and hair to be my side income. I also see myself helping as many people as I can in whatever capacity that I can be of service.
