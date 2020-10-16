I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday, bringing costumes, spooky stories, horror movies, and, of course, candy. And everyone has their favorite candy, the one they hope ends up in their treat bag (or, as adults, we buy extra to keep for ourselves).
I recently read an article that stated Texas’ favorite candy is Starburst.
Not that there is anything wrong with Starburst, I just disagree with the article’s statement.
I read another right after that said it’s not Starburst Texans crave, but Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. While I’d rather see a Reese’s than Starburst in my bag, it’s still not my choice for favorite.
No, I want to see Cadbury Screme Eggs. That’s right, they’re not just for Easter anymore.
The Screme Egg tastes just like the usual Crème Egg, but the inside, instead of the white and yellow, contains a neon green gooey filling that resembles a radioactive toxic waste.
Now, who wouldn’t want to put that in their mouths?
Yep, if I’m going to put myself in a Halloween candy-induced diabetic coma, then I’m going with the Screme Egg. Not some peanut butter.
There are other candies that embrace the spirit of Halloween better than Starburst or Reese’s.
And if the Screme Egg isn’t for you, you might consider breaking out and being a little different this year with these:
Blue Cheese Lollipops by Lollyphile.
The same people who brought us breast milk lollipops now have a blue cheese-flavored sucker, as well. Not my thing, but it must be someone’s — at least they’re not a complete sugar bomb.
Children can solve crime with Crime Scene Candy tubes. Laboratory test tubes come filled with cherry, apple, and lemonade-flavored body fluids.
Get ready for Thanksgiving with Thanksgiving gumballs. Each tin contains cranberry, pumpkin pie, and turkey gumballs, so chewing them all at once will not only give you a meal, but also get you into the Thanksgiving spirit.
Try some Tasty Tuna Bits. The main ingredient here is tuna, but they apparently also contain lots of sugar and other ingredients, all combined to make a fish-flavored candy.
This follows along with Japanese Squid Candy, which, while not made with real squid, is made of fish paste and artificial squid flavoring.
In keeping with the seafood theme, you can get some Lobster Candy — hard candy that gives you that special lobster taste for hours.
Other meat-flavored candy, though not seafood, include fried chicken and bacon. I even found a giant Gummi turkey leg for 12 bucks.
Or, if meat isn’t your thing, there is Vegetable Candy for sale out there.
While I personally find this to be a contradiction in terms, there must be a market for it.
This candy comes in corn, carrot, and green bean flavors (better than cauliflower or lima bean). It’s actually on sale now, so act fast.
Of course, if you’re determined to hand out chocolate, consider justcandy.com’s Presidential Election Hershey’s Miniatures. You can tout your favorite candy-date while passing out favorites such as mini-Krackles and Mr. Goodbars. It’s candy with a statement. Why go the traditional route when there are so many other choices available?
Screme Eggs sound pretty darn good right now, don’t they?
Stephanie Ratts GRISSOM is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.