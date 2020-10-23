Visiting the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library tops the list of 100 Things to Do Before Kindergarten. Seasonally themed activities for preschoolers and parents to do together include decorate or carve a pumpkin, visit a farmers’ market and toast marshmallows. Other activities, such as sing the alphabet, practice tying shoes, and play Simon Says, engage learning and social skills. For the complete list, go toharkerheights.readsquared.com, click on the Fun Stuff button, and begin a new adventure in fun.
Visit the library’s latest display of StoryWalk in celebration of Haunted Heights at the Harker Heights Community Park. Each story stop includes an illustration and a portion of the story along a path through the park.
Celebrate the spooky and spectacular with the library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Saturday Spooktacular. Enjoy spooky science, stories, crafts, and book lists at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Virtual programs this week at the library’s Facebook page include:
Baby Time 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Parents, caregivers, and babies learn nursery rhymes, action rhymes, basic sign language.
Preschool Storytime 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Stories, songs, and skits engage the imaginations of preschoolers.
Midweek Science Time 2 p.m. Wednesday. Budding engineers, naturalists, and other scientists will enjoy learning about science.
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. Thursday offers school-readiness concepts in a fun to learn format.
Family Time 6 p.m. Thursday. Families share the fun of stories, crafts, and learning together.
Guest Reader 10:15 a.m. Friday. Enjoy the story and the pictures from a favorite children’s picture book read by a member of the local community.
