The month of December held a slew of programs, activities, and events for the community, from tree lighting to Frost Fest to fishing with kids. While December was certainly busy and fast-paced, January is generally a time where things slow down a bit for everyone.
Not that this means the Harker Heights Activities Center doesn’t have plans.
First though, Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “We want to start by saying ‘thank you’ to all our vendors and our community members with their help with Frost Fest.”
Gibbs also said that the Activities Center is looking at creating a “maker space,” which, “will allow individuals to expand on their creativity through necessary equipment.” In other words, the maker space will have all the materials and equipment needed to craft or make other projects that allow someone their creative freedom. Gibbs said they are currently looking for donations of various items, such as fabric, wood working items, tools, sewing machines ... anything, really, that would help to create the maker space for the community. Donated items can be dropped off with Gibbs at the Activities Center; call her at 254-953-5493 or email her at sgibbs@harkerheights.gov to schedule a time.
Any additional programs, activities, events, and outdoor programs will be posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/.
Contact Nichole Broemer at Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department at 254-953-5683 for questions and information about the Senior Recreation Program. Program information will also be made available through the weekly senior newsletter.
