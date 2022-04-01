April is here, and with a new month brings a new slate of activities and events planned by the Harker Heights Activities Center for the city of Harker Heights.
“We have quite a bit of things coming up in April,” said Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs.
Tuesday, April 5, is a Community Garden work day. Held at Kern Park, 400 South Ann Blvd., from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is not required for volunteers to come out and lend a hand. Contact Activities Center outdoor programs coordinator Kailie Gomez at 254-953-5465 or kgomez@harkerheights.gov with question or for more information.
Saturday, April 9, has the Activities Center, in conjunction with the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department bringing Art in the Park.
Held in Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, from 6 until 9 p.m., this free, family-friendly event will hold activities, art vendors, live music, and more. Gibbs said that applications are currently being accepted for any artists who would like to either show or sell their work, as well as those who would like to hold classes at the event. Contact Gibbs at 254-953-5493 or at sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
Wednesday, April 13, from 7 to 9 p.m., brings the virtual program “Mycology 101” with the Central Texas Mycological Society.
Gibbs said, “This program is an introduction to mushroom identification, using mushrooms in the garden, as well as how mushrooms benefit our ecosystem.
The class can be viewed on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr.
“All Things Tomatoes” is an in-person class and recipe swap that will be held on Monday, April 19, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Gibbs said that this is a beginner’s class on growing tomatoes, and will include a tomato recipe swap. Registration is required for this event; contact Gomez at 254-953-5465 for more information.
There will be a Maker Space Earth Lab held for Earth Day on Friday, April 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the new Maker Space at the Activities Center.
Gibbs said, “We will be making wildflower seed balls, so participants can take home and plant them in their yards or containers.”
A Hike and Trash Cleanup will be held at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Rd., on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. until noon. Participants will meet at the fishing pier just outside the park’s entrance on the day of the event, and will help pick up trash along the water and trails.
No registration is required, though those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Special Arbor Day activities will be held in the Maker Space at the Activities Center on April 27, and April 28, from 2 until 7 p.m. each day.
Finally, applications are now available for the 2022 Farmers Market. The Farmers Market will officially open on Saturday, May 14, and will be open every Saturday through Oct. 29.
The market will be held again this year at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Participating vendors will include those providing produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, and hand-crafted items.
Contact Gibbs at 254-953-5493 for more information, or follow the link on the Parks and Recreation website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/special-events-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.