Hundreds of people and more than a dozen vendors turned Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights colorful last Saturday during the city’s Art in the Park Festival.
The event was organized by Sara Gibbs, the activities coordinator for the city.
“We’re just out here showcasing art, really,” Gibbs said of the event.
Vendors were set up to sell a variety of things.
“We have quite a few paintings, quite a few pieces of pottery,” Gibbs said. “We also have people out here doing art demonstrations; we even have some animals out here, too. And even some of the artwork is done by some of the animals.”
Enjoying the festivities, Brian Burns, a Fort Hood officer, said he had good first impressions.
“It looks amazing and the weather’s beautiful,” Burns said. “Just seeing everyone coming together and enjoying themselves in Central Texas is what it’s all about — enjoying the day with your family.”
Burns had his two children, his wife and her best friend with him. He said they go to community events often.
“There’s always something going on in Central Texas, and it’s just booming,” he said. “There’s opportunities to get out and do something almost every weekend.”
Though they had only been there for about 10 minutes, Harker Heights resident Omar Esson said the event was great.
“I think for parents of kids who are so inclined, this is really a great initiative and a great event for kids to explore that area of their creativity,” he said.
Esson, who was with three of his children, said they had taken a liking to the event as well.
“They all like painting and drawing, so this is something that just kind of appeals to them,” he said. “Just seeing different artwork, I think it piqued their interest.”
Christina Harden, another Harker Heights resident, said Art in the Park was the first community event she and her family have been to. They were impressed.
“We can’t wait to come to the next one,” she said. “We’ve already made plans on how we’ll come to next year’s.
“We’ll bring a basket and a picnic and that’s it. This is fantastic, I love it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.